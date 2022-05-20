Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

