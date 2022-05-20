Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $102.99 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

