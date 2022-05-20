Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at UBS Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.46.

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.15 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

