Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.53.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 24.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,656,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.