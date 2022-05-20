Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Cowen from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $102.99 and a 12-month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

