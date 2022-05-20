Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $125.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.46.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $136.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.