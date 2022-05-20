Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $132.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.46.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.53. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $102.99 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $4,052,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 24.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,708 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

