Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.59-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85-6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.68 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.59-$1.95 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.29.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,056,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,503,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $102.99 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $76,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,346 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $576,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779,943 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $498,195,000 after buying an additional 465,323 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 608,558 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 181,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.