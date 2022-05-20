Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) PT Lowered to $21.00

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.35). As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aaron Vandevender purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc purchased 32,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $125,634.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,307,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,234,089.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

