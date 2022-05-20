AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.
APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.
AppLovin stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,874. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.84. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22.
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.
About AppLovin (Get Rating)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
