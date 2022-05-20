AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.46.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppLovin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

AppLovin stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.12. The company had a trading volume of 96,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,874. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.84. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.22.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,686,000 after buying an additional 641,647 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

