AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.00.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Shares of ATR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $102.26 and a 1-year high of $150.73.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.