Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Coverage Initiated at Lake Street Capital

Equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 251.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 30.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

