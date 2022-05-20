Arc Family Trust Sells 184,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $710,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,837,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,432,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 25th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $183,610.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $217,750.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 31,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $113,619.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 61,400 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $235,776.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 92,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $421,360.00.

Shares of FTC Solar stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. 36,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,819. The stock has a market cap of $374.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $413,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the second quarter valued at $617,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FTC Solar by 64.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 20.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

