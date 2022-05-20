ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 397,017 shares of company stock valued at $907,185. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

