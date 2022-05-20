ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,208. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

