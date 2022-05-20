Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.93). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.25) to ($4.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

RCUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $18.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.00. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $49.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.43.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

