Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Hovde Group to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. 263,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,886. Ares Capital has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 163,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

