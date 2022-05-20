Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 102.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARBK. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Argo Blockchain from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $6.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 86,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 176,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.