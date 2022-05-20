Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARBK. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,354,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,400,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,600,000. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARBK traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Argo Blockchain has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.