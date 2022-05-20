Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Insider Lisa Chi Purchases 2,918 Shares

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) insider Lisa Chi acquired 2,918 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $17,303.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,040 shares in the company, valued at $302,667.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ARHS traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,788. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $404,445,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $2,402,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $16,026,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

