Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.42. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 2,757.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 577,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 557,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

