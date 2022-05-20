Ariel King Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM) Stock

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited (ASX:QPM – Get Rating) insider Ariel King purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$300,000.00 ($209,790.21).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.47.
About Queensland Pacific Metals (Get Rating)
