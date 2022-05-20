Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton acquired 1,250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,818.54).

Alastair Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Alastair Clayton acquired 250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,163.71).

On Wednesday, May 4th, Alastair Clayton acquired 1,250,000 shares of Artemis Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($30,818.54).

Shares of ARV opened at GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.15 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. Artemis Resources Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 2 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

