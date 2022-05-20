Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 2,000 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,000 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $16,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,397.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 146,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,047. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 778,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 48,428 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 194,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 835,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 46,135 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 543,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 206,374 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arteris by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 35,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIP. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Arteris from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Arteris from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

