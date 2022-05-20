Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $103.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Citigroup to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 133.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.05. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,446 shares of company stock worth $2,985,177 over the last three months. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

