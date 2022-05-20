Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) will report $115.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $115.24 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $709.09 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 76.19% and a negative return on equity of 158.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,026 shares of company stock worth $1,871,164. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ASAN opened at $22.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.81. Asana has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

