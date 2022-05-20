Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $5.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.87. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,987. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.84.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

