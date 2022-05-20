Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $201.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.20.

NYSE:ABG traded down $8.49 on Friday, hitting $170.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.84. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after buying an additional 609,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 1,016,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,899,000 after buying an additional 44,866 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.