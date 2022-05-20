Ascendiant Capital Markets Cuts NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Price Target to $4.00

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NBY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. 8,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,612. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.29.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

