Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Target Price to $4.50

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $4.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERB. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verb Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.21. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology ( NASDAQ:VERB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 326.57% and a negative return on equity of 232.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verb Technology will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERB. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Verb Technology by 102.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

