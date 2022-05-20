Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $180.00.

5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $166.00 to $154.00.

5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $176.00.

5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $123.00.

5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $158.00.

4/1/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

3/31/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

Shares of ASND traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. 22,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,160. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.