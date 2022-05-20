Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) in the last few weeks:
- 5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $230.00 to $180.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $166.00 to $154.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $176.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $194.00 to $123.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $187.00 to $158.00.
- 4/1/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/31/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
Shares of ASND traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.46. 22,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,160. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $178.71. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $120.81.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by $0.04. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,281.45% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
