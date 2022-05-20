Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ascott Residence Trust (OTC:ATTRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Ascott Residence Trust engages as a hospitality trust. It invests in income-producing real estate and real estate-related assets which are used or predominantly used as serviced residences, hotels, rental housing properties and other hospitality assets in any country in the world. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

