ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement, and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ASGN. StockNews.com began coverage on ASGN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on ASGN in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.75.

Shares of NYSE ASGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,665. ASGN has a 12-month low of $91.61 and a 12-month high of $131.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average is $116.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.20. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ASGN by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

