Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,331.38 ($65.72).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AHT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,650 ($81.98) to GBX 5,940 ($73.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 6,500 ($80.13) to GBX 6,100 ($75.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,770 ($58.80) to GBX 4,136 ($50.99) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ashtead Group to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,950 ($61.02) to GBX 4,625 ($57.01) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AHT stock traded up GBX 93 ($1.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 3,869 ($47.69). The stock had a trading volume of 434,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3,642 ($44.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,572 ($81.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,585.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,276.37.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

