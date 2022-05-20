Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 68,411 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

