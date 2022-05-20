Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARZGY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €21.00 ($21.88) to €20.00 ($20.83) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.27) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €21.00 ($21.88) to €23.00 ($23.96) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($19.79) to €18.00 ($18.75) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Assicurazioni Generali from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

