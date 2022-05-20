Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Assure from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IONM opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. Assure has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Assure had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Assure will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

