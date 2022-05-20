Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

