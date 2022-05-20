Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $20.04.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
