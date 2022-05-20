Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Jonathan M. Parnell Acquires 2,305 Shares

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) insider Jonathan M. Parnell purchased 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $20,076.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 128,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,299.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.34. 94,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,312. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.12.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $145.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Atlas Technical Consultants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 194.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 11.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 37.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

