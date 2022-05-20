Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.66). Atreca posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atreca from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atreca from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In other news, insider Tito Serafini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEL. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 248.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $460,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atreca by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 77,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. Atreca has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

