ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.43.

ATA traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$35.09. The company had a trading volume of 262,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,111. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52 week low of C$29.00 and a 52 week high of C$53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.70.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

