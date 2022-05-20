Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) PT Raised to GBX 1,351 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.18) to GBX 1,351 ($16.65) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 907 ($11.18) on Friday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 712 ($8.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 966.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.
Auction Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.