Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) PT Raised to GBX 1,351 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.18) to GBX 1,351 ($16.65) in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.95% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Auction Technology Group stock opened at GBX 907 ($11.18) on Friday. Auction Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 712 ($8.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,680.44 ($20.72). The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -27.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 966.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.92.

Auction Technology Group plc operates marketplaces and a proprietary auction platform primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, classic cars, collectables, and fashion products; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries for used in laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, oil and gas, real estate, construction, agriculture, plastic moulding, metalworking, woodworking, and food and beverage production industries; and electronics, apparel, homeware, and furniture products.

