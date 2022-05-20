Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €90.00 Price Target by DZ Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($93.75) price objective by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($101.04) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €89.38 ($93.10).

ETR NDA traded down €0.14 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €86.52 ($90.13). The stock had a trading volume of 76,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis has a 52-week low of €62.20 ($64.79) and a 52-week high of €116.85 ($121.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €105.14 and a 200-day moving average of €95.39.

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

