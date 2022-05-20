Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $264.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $286.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

ADSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

ADSK stock opened at $193.72 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $175.41 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

