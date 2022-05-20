AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.86.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $109.76. The company had a trading volume of 777,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $113.78. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $88.32 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 39,642 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,743,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,078,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.