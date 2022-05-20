AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $107.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.71.

Shares of AutoNation stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $106.81. The stock had a trading volume of 25,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,483. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

