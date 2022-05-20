Avaya (AVYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avaya (NYSE: AVYA):

5/17/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.

5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

5/12/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/11/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

5/11/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00.

5/11/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $8.00.

4/26/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

4/12/2022 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

NYSE:AVYA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 2.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,594,000 after buying an additional 205,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,790,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,711,000 after buying an additional 1,752,587 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after buying an additional 1,769,074 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,860,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after buying an additional 1,342,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avaya by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

