Avaya (AVYA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avaya (NYSE: AVYA):
- 5/17/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $8.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.
- 5/12/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at BWS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/11/2022 – Avaya was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $13.00.
- 5/11/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $8.00.
- 4/26/2022 – Avaya had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
- 4/12/2022 – Avaya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “
NYSE:AVYA opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.60.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avaya (AVYA)
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.