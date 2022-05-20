Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) COO Purchases $26,100.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVAH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,943. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

