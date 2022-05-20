Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) COO Purchases $26,100.00 in Stock

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) COO Jeff Shaner purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,221,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,660.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AVAH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,943. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $414.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. Analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
About Aveanna Healthcare (Get Rating)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
