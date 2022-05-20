Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avidbank Holdings, Inc. is a locally owned and managed, California State chartered commercial bank. It provides financial solutions and service to its clients. The bank accepts deposits and offers commercial loans, construction loans, real estate loans, personal loans, business lines of credit and home equity lines of credit. It also offers foreign exchange services, complimentary notary services, merchant services, traveler’s checks and mobile banking along with other services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc., formally known as Peninsula Bank Holding Co., is based in Palo Alto, California. “

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $134.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.87. Avidbank has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $27.00.

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidbank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avidbank (AVBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.