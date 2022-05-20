Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $189.90 per share, with a total value of $4,937,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.68. 1,000,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,821. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 635.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

